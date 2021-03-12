National Accreditation Council for Technical and Vocational Stream established

ISLAMABAD: National Vocational and Technical Training Commission has established National Accreditation Council for Technical and Vocational Stream (NAC-TVS).

The council will implement the quality assurance mechanism to assess the quality of trainings of technical and vocational institutes and advise them to bring the standards of technical education at par with the international standards to secure valuable share in global job market.

Inaugural meeting of National Accreditation Council for Technical and Vocational Stream (NAC-TVS) was held in NAVTTC headquarters. Chairman NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hassan said the establishment of NAC-TVS was a landmark event in the history of TVET sector as it would not only be effective in quality assurance but it would also act as a platform to develop and improve international linkages.

Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr Nasir Khan said that establishment of National Accreditation Council for Technical and Vocational Stream reflectec the fulfillment of Prime Minister’s vision to impart quality skills to youth. The inaugural meeting will act as a catalyst to devise an action plan to achieve the objectives of newly established council, said Khan. The Executive Director also appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC team and the all the stakeholders for this landmark achievement.

Chairman NAC-TVS, Mian Waqas Masud said that council would serve the purpose of grading the technical and vocational institutes according to the international standards on one hand and on the other hand it would discourage the issuance of fake certificates.

Chief Executive Officer NAC-TVs, Dr Muqeem-ul-Islam mentioned that it was an important step which would help changing the landscape of TVET sector through quality assurance and enhancing the employment opportunities abroad.

A number of proposals regarding constitution of TVET Accreditation and Quality Evaluation Committee (TA&QEC), reforming, devising policies and enhancing quality standards of accreditation, devising the mechanism to charge free for accreditation process were discussed in the meeting. Further adoption of a unified format for certificates in technical and vocational stream and centralized verification system was also proposed in the meeting.

The members also agreed to develop international linkages and membership of NAC-TVS with well reputed international accreditation bodies to enhance its credibility globally and to create the employment opportunities of Pakistan skilled workforce in international job market.

