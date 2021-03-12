FCEPL supports LRBT in fund raising for children

KARACHI: Friesl-andCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) participated in the fourth Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust (LRBT) Golf Tournament, held at the Karachi Golf Club to help raising funds for the organization.

One of the key sponsors of the event, FCEPL lent its support to LRBT to help raising funds for children in need of treatment and create awareness about blindness.

FCEPL’s golf team, comprising of young prominent golfers from Karachi, reached the winning circle, standing first, amongst the twenty-seven participating teams.

An organization dedicated to treating blindness and its related suffering, the LRBT organizes an annual golf tournament to raise funds to for affordable treatment.

