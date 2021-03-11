World
Argentina's Guzman to meet IMF's Georgieva this month: IMF
- The fund and the South American country are engaged in conversations to replace a failed program for which Argentina currently owes the IMF over $45 billion.
- Guzman will travel to Washington and will meet with IMF staff on March 23 and 24, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said, adding that there is currently no timeline for these negotiations.
11 Mar 2021
NEW YORK: Argentina's finance minister Martin Guzman will meet with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva later this month, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.
As recently as last month, the IMF said it would do its best to fit in a timeline then set by Guzman for wrapping up negotiations by May.
