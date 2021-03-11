ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SAPM inaugurates campaign of tree plantation in Ziarat

  • He noted that the present government is taking all possible steps for the promotion of forests.
APP 11 Mar 2021

QUETTA: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday inaugurated a tree planting campaign by planting trees at Prospect Point Obishta Rest House despite he inspected Quaid-e-Azam Residency.

Secretary Forest Muhammad Siddique Mandokhel, Deputy Commissioner Waqar Khurshid Alam, Chief Conservator Abdul Jabbar, Amjad Rashid of Tarqi Foundation Forest Department Officers Ali Imran, Sharif Baloch, Abid Mahmood, Farooq Kakar Haseeb Kakar, District Chairman Zakat Saadullah Dotani, Abdul Sattar Kakar were also present.

In his address Amin Aslam said that forests and wildlife are our national heritage.

"Obviously, Green and Clean Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he said adding the federal government was utilizing all its resources to grow forests.

He said trees have a positive impact on the environment and making the environment pleasant is the top priority adding measures were being taken to protect forests and wildlife and to expand Steps for the development of the district.

Malik Amin Aslam maintained that Ziarat district is a place of pilgrimage and the district of Ziarat is a center of tourism for which steps would be taken for the beauty and tourism of the area.

We will do our best to ensure the supply of gas to the people, he said, adding that planting trees is a Sunnah of the Prophet (Peace Be upon Him), while every citizen should plant a tree and take part in the tree planting campaign.

He noted that the present government is taking all possible steps for the promotion of forests.

Secretary Forest Muhammad Siddique Mandokhel while addressing said that steps are being taken to modernize the forest department, trees are the ornament of the land, saying that we could make the country a paradise by planting trees.

Malik Amin Aslam

SAPM inaugurates campaign of tree plantation in Ziarat

AstraZeneca vaccine delivery delayed by India: Dr. Nausheen

PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29

PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters