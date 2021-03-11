ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans drop to one-week low, wheat extends fall

  • Soybeans down after USDA report fails to add bullish momentum.
  • Wheat extends fall on ample supply, improved US weather.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

PARIS: Chicago soybean futures edged lower in hesitant trade on Thursday after a US government report earlier this week failed to add bullish momentum to prices already hovering near multi-year highs.

Wheat fell on ample global supply and improving US weather in the Midwest, extending Wednesday's drop, while corn ticked higher after falling for two sessions.

Expectations of an improvement in North American weather weighed on the markets.

"Evidence has been accumulating that the current La Nina is now dissipating faster," said Tobin Gorey of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "That makes a dry planting window in North America considerably less likely."

Operators were also waiting for the weekly of US grains and soy export sales due to be released later in the day.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% to $14.08-1/2 a bushel at 1230 GMT, after touching a session low of $14.00-3/4 a bushel - the weakest since March 3.

Corn was up 0.4% at $5.36 a bushel, having closed down 2.1% in the previous session, and wheat fell 0.9% to $6.46-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.6% on Wednesday.

Argentina's Rosario Grains Exchange on Wednesday cut its estimate of the country's 2020/21 soybean harvest to 45 million tonnes from 49 million, citing dry weather.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday raised its forecast for global ending stocks of both corn and soybeans, bucking trade expectations for a reduction.

FranceAgriMer raised its monthly forecast of soft wheat stocks for the end of the 2020/21 season by more than 100,000 tonnes to 2.7 million tonnes on Wednesday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybean, soymeal, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said.

wheat prices SOYBEANS price wheat crop CBOT soybeans Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures

Soybeans drop to one-week low, wheat extends fall

AstraZeneca vaccine delivery delayed by India: Dr. Nausheen

PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29

PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters