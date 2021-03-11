CM, PA Speaker discuss strategy for election of Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Punjab Assembly (PA) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Thursday.

During the meeting, political situation and strategy for the election of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate was discussed.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said the PTI will continue the journey of public service.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly said we will continue to work together in order to provide relief to the masses.