Mar 11, 2021
Pakistan

Pak, Japan agree to strengthen relations in skills development, education

APP 11 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Japan on Thursday agreed to further deepen ties and strengthening their relations in the areas of skill development and education.

It was decided during a called on meeting of the Japanese ambassador to Pakistan kuninori Matsuda with the Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation on exchange programme of Pakistan's highly skilled workers and Technical interns to Japan through NAVTTC.

In this regard, memorandum of understanding between two countries has already been inked in April 2019.

Japanese ambassador Mr. Kuninori Matsuda commended the highly skilled workers and technical interns of Pakistan in terms of their expertise, hardwork and commitment and said that Japanese government prefer them to work with Japanese government's Technical Intern Training Program.

Ambassador also appreciated the efforts and supportive role of Pakistan's community in Japan during the earthquake and Tsunami.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said, the policy of our government is to call the trainees back to Pakistan and giving them oppertunity to serve for their own country once the training/education program is completed instead of permanently working in other countries which was a common practice in the past.

The meeting was also attended by federal education Secretary Ms Farah Hamid Khan and Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hasan.

