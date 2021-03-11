Peshawar High Court bans TikTok

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) banned on Thursday the Chinese video-sharing App TikTok for promoting immoral, objectionable content.

The ban on the widely popular video-sharing app will be imposed from today, PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan said, ARY reported. He further said that the ban will not be removed till objectionable content is removed. TikTok videos are peddling vulgarity in society, the chief justice said.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) director-general told the court that the authority approached TikTok to have the indecent content on the app removed but had received no response. To this, the PHC replied that the app should remain blocked until TikTok officials cooperate with the PTA.

The video-sharing app has been a target of several complaints and court petitions calling for its ban in Pakistan citing immoral content. Last year in October, the PTA had banned TikTok after receiving complaints against immoral content on the app. However, the PTA restored the app after 10 days.