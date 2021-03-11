World
Five protesters killed in central Myanmar town -witness, media
11 Mar 2021
At least five protesters were killed in the central Myanmar town of Myaing on Thursday, a witness and domestic media said.
The witness, who was in Myaing hospital, said doctors had declared five people dead. One person was unconscious and it was not clear if he was alive, the witness said.
Domestic media said six people were killed.
