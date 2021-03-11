ANL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.09%)
ASC 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
AVN 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.35%)
BOP 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 116.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
EPCL 45.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
HASCOL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.6%)
HUBC 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.45%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.2%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
PTC 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 120.95 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,604 Decreased By ▼ -52.48 (-1.13%)
BR30 23,248 Decreased By ▼ -401.81 (-1.7%)
KSE100 43,219 Decreased By ▼ -472.5 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,052 Decreased By ▼ -274.06 (-1.5%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Five protesters killed in central Myanmar town -witness, media

  • Domestic media said six people were killed.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

At least five protesters were killed in the central Myanmar town of Myaing on Thursday, a witness and domestic media said.

The witness, who was in Myaing hospital, said doctors had declared five people dead. One person was unconscious and it was not clear if he was alive, the witness said.

Domestic media said six people were killed.

Myanmar Myaing hospital five protesters were killed Domestic media

Five protesters killed in central Myanmar town -witness, media

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters