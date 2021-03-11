ANL 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-4.64%)
ASC 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
AVN 74.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.11%)
BOP 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
DGKC 116.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.39%)
EPCL 45.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.51%)
FFL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
HASCOL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.8%)
HUBC 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.45%)
JSCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.42%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
PAEL 32.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
PTC 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 120.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.95 (-5.44%)
UNITY 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,604 Decreased By ▼ -52.28 (-1.12%)
BR30 23,262 Decreased By ▼ -387.46 (-1.64%)
KSE100 43,227 Decreased By ▼ -464.55 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,054 Decreased By ▼ -272.16 (-1.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may retest support at $6.42

  • Under the repeated attacks by bears, this support may be broken on Thursday.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may retest a support at $6.42 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to $6.35-3/4.

The contract is riding on a wave c from $6.68-3/4. This wave does not seem to end around its 61.8% projection level of $6.42. Instead, it may extend to $6.25-3/4.

Despite its complex structure, this wave c is unfolding within a falling channel. As long as wheat remains in the channel, the target of $6.25-3/4 will be intact.

The wave c is a part of a bigger wave C, which started at $6.88-3/4. The wave C is heading towards $6.21-1/2, its 100% projection level.

On the daily chart, the contract has briefly pierced below a support at $6.45-1/2 three times.

Under the repeated attacks by bears, this support may be broken on Thursday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soyoil CBOT soyabean

CBOT wheat may retest support at $6.42

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters