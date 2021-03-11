GB declared country's first 'corona-free' region

(Karachi) The Gilgit-Baltistan government has declared the area as country's first "corona-free" region, with no Covid-19 patients, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, GB's focal person for coronavirus Dr Shah Zaman confirmed there are no active cases in the region's 10 districts and all existing patients have recovered.

He added that despite limited resources, coronavirus has been controlled. He maintained the trend could be maintained through precautions in addition to vaccine deployment.

During the past 24 hours, Pakistan recorded 53 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the overall death toll to 13,377.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated that 2,258 fresh infections were reported during the said period. The total count of active cases is 17,628.

As many as 1,276 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,688 patients are still in critical condition.