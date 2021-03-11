Govt committed to providing jobs to masses: Gill

ISLAMABAD: The special assistant to the prime minister on political communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the government is committed to provide employment opportunities to masses.

Speaking at a news conference, he said a modern model city is being developed near Lahore which will also generate opportunities of employment besides catering the growing need of urbanization.

He said that the planned city will be linked with motorway and ring road.

“We are doing Ravi River Project today, we are calling it Baraka” he said.

Lahore will be the first city in Pakistan where agri farms will be set up, he said.

Ravi River Project has been brought by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself, he added.

He further said the project of Central Business District will boost environment friendly business activities.

PML-N is trying to score points on this project today.

The Prime Minister presides over the weekly housing meeting, Gul said.

He said prime Minister Imran Khan is an environmentalist, the world believes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021