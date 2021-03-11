ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A Lahori and a royalist

Anjum Ibrahim 11 Mar 2021

“I liked the Palace response to the Meghan Prince Harry interview.”

“I didn’t know you are a royalist!”

“You are so typically a Lahori - one comment and you label me.”

“Hey, The Khan is a Lahori too and your comment doesn’t apply to him…”

“I think it does…”

“Nope, he says the same thing again and again and again ad nauseum; and you know what! There are hundreds of thousands who still like to hear him bash the opposition leaders exactly the same way he did five years ago…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway what I particularly liked about the Palace response was the reference to ‘varying recollections’ – I reckon that was the crux of the response.”

“But Meghan played the race card and as you know that got her support from one race spanning countries.”

“You reckon race card is to Meghan what the Sindh card is to the Zardari-led PPP?”

“Don’t be facetious…”

“But whoever plays whichever card gets a whole load of support and need I add to denigrate someone on the basis of colour is simply unconscionable…”

“Indeed no argument there, but I would like to add denigrating someone on the basis of ethnicity or sect or…”

“Hey focus on the royal response and not our politics.”

“Right, anyway the reference to varying recollections implies that there are two sides to the story and I reckon this relates to Kate Middleton’s version versus Meghan’s version of who made who cry…”

“Hmmmmm, but I want to emphasize that there are varying recollections of any event and I may recollect one aspect over another and you may recollect another aspect…”

“You talking Daska and Gilani’s victory, the Election Commission, the…”

“No I am talking Meghan – you can’t blame her for being hurt about the comment on the colour of the baby! I mean she must have been exposed to a lot of racism growing up…”

“But you know the British news channels were showing earlier footage/photographs of her with other members of the royal family and before Mexit she is the only one who appears comfortable while all others senior royals look extremely uncomfortable including Harry….”

“Hey she is an actress after all which none of the others are.”

“I guess you gotta respect talent wherever you find it… Qadir sahib talent in becoming a senator was appreciated and seen in the footage of The Khan draping him with the party flag.”

“There you go.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

