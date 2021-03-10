ANL 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-4.09%)
Japan to face South Korea in first home game since pandemic

  • They will now resume their qualifying campaign against Mongolia on March 30.
AFP 10 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japan will play South Korea in a friendly in Yokohama on March 25, the Japan Football Association announced Thursday, in their first home game since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The four-time Asian champions will take on their Korean neighbours at the 72,000-capacity Nissan Stadium, although attendance restrictions have yet to be announced.

The greater Tokyo region -- including Yokohama -- is currently under a coronavirus state of emergency that is set to end on March 21.

Under the restrictions, attendance at sporting events is capped at 5,000 or half capacity, whichever is lowest.

Japan have not played at home since losing 4-1 to Venezuela in November 2019, but they played four friendly matches in Europe last year using entirely overseas-based squads.

"I think the fact that we're able to play this game in the middle of a pandemic is down to the efforts of a lot of people," Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu said in a statement.

"I'm grateful for everyone's cooperation. For everyone who's done everything to make this match happen and for everyone who supports us, we want to deliver a win and give everything to give everyone a lift."

The match will coincide with the March 25 start of the postponed Olympic torch relay.

Organisers are currently battling public scepticism about whether the Games can be held safely this summer, and are expected to soon announce that foreign fans will be barred from attending.

Japan were originally scheduled to restart their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign at home to Myanmar on March 25, but the match was postponed following the military coup in Myanmar.

They will now resume their qualifying campaign against Mongolia on March 30.

The match will be played in Japan despite Mongolia being the home team, because of the pandemic.

Japan's under-24 Olympic team, which Moriyasu also manages, will play home friendlies against Argentina on March 26 and 29.

