PTI govt to complete its constitutional term, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that the incumbent government will complete its constitutional term while the opposition will evade its long march call as like the threat of resignations.

In separate meetings with the provincial Forest Minister Muhammad Sibtain Khan and Law Minister Raja Basharat, the CM said the PDM is striving for an NRO and made it clear that they will not get any NRO in the presence of PM Imran Khan. After its worst defeat in the federal government, the opposition will also remain unsuccessful in Punjab and no effort of staging a political circus will be successful, he added.

Law Minister Raja Basharat discussed with the CM political situation and public interest legislation. Both also discussed the overall law & order situation and steps taken for the protection of life and property of the people.

The CM directed to take every possible measure to maintain the law and order and added that no stone should be left unturned in this regard. The supremacy of law should be maintained at every cost as no violation will be tolerated, he stressed.

Sibtain Khan maintained that the CM has promoted the politics of trust, honesty and decency and he is ever-ready for the solution of problems of the elected representatives.

In a meeting with Ghulam Bibi Bharwana MNA, the CM emphasised that every backward district will prosper as a separate development package will be given to it. The PTI government can be credited for making concerted efforts for overcoming the backwardness of remote areas, he maintained.

Ghulam Bibi Bharwana stated that the CM has always given respect to the parliamentarians and solved public problems.

Every conspiracy of the opposition will be failed in Punjab in the presence of CM Usman Buzdar, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021