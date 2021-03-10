Met office predicts rain

LAHORE: Met Office has predicted precipitation in Potohar as well as upper Southern part of the province during the intermittent night of Tuesday and Wednesday. It has also predicted thunderstorm ahead of rain in these areas.

According to Met Office, the weather changing fast with every passing day, as the weather remains hot during the noon hours while registering cool breeze both in the morning and evening hours. Temperature in the city was recorded at 16 degree centigrade on the minimum and 31 degree centigrade on the maximum side. Meanwhile, the air quality index was recorded at 172.

