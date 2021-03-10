Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing reference: AC reserves verdict on acquittal pleas of suspects

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on acquittal applications of two co-suspects Shahid Mahmood and Chaudhry Sadiq in Punjab Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing reference against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and rose till March 17.

The jail officials produced Shehbaz Sharif and former director general Lahore Development Authority Ahad Khan Cheema before the court. Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif denied the allegations levelled by the National Accountability Bureau in the reference. He said his government itself had unearthed corruption by the construction company well before the NAB's action.

He said the company was blacklisted but the government of PTI awarded it a contract of BRT in Peshawar. After the hearing, Shehbaz had a conversation on phone with his elder brother former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and son Suleman Shehbaz.

