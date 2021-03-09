ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
Court dismisses bail pleas of accused in female student death case

  • The court, after hearing arguments of the parties and examining available record, dismissed the bail applications.
APP 09 Mar 2021

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday dismissed bail petitions of accused involved in a female student's death case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Javed Iqbal Ranjha heard the post-arrest bail petitions filed by accused Usama and Awais.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded with the court for the grant of post-arrest bail, during the proceedings. He stated that the accused Usama and Awais were innocent and all charges were baseless.

However, a counsel on behalf of the complainant opposed the bail petitions and pleaded with the court for dismissal of the petitions.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties and examining available record, dismissed the bail applications.

The police had registered a case against the accused under murder charges. The accused shifted their female class fellow to a hospital after she developed complications while getting an abortion. However, the female student died as soon as she reached the hospital. The accused left the body and fled the scene.

Later, the police arrested the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

