ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine leader calls for summit over escalating conflict

  • "The meeting is being prepared. It should take place," Zelensky said of the planned summit.
AFP 09 Mar 2021

KIEV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called for a summit with European countries and floated a direct meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to temper fresh fighting with Moscow-backed separatists.

A recent uptick in fighting in the east has undermined a ceasefire brokered last year that spurred hopes for a resolution to the conflict, sparked in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea.

"The meeting is being prepared. It should take place," Zelensky said of the planned summit.

Russia, Germany and France comprise the Normandy format, a talking shop intended to help resolve the conflict that last met in 2019 shortly after Zelensky was elected.

Should the summit fail to materialise, Zelensky said he would be ready to meet the French, German and Russian leaders individually.

This would represent the first one-to-one meeting between Zelensky and Putin since the Ukrainian leader was elected in 2019 on a promise to end the war.

Observers say the latest escalation could be a Kremlin response to Ukrainian sanctions last month against powerful pro-Russian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, an ally of Putin.

"We understand that there are consequences. We understand that the number of armed provocations at the front has increased," the Ukrainian leader told reporters on Tuesday.

Eight Ukrainian servicemen have been killed in clashes with separatist fighters since flighting flared mid-February.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms to support the separatists, claims Moscow denies.

The Kremlin last week blamed the escalation on Ukrainian forces and said it was "deeply concerned by growing tensions" on the frontline.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine leader calls for summit over escalating conflict

PM says voting process should be made transparent, stresses use of EVM technology

NEPRA approves electricity hike of Rs 0.89 per unit

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution demanding interim provisional status for the region

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process

Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points

Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters