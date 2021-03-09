ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX rises as gold miners track bullion gains

  • The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.9% as gold futures rose 1.8% to $1,707.6 an ounce.
  • The energy sector dropped 1% as US crude prices were down 0.3% a barrel.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by an over 2% rise in materials stocks, as gold miners tracked an increase in bullion prices, while further gains were capped by weakness in energy stocks.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.9% as gold futures rose 1.8% to $1,707.6 an ounce.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 120.14 points, or 0.65%, at 18,577.92.

The energy sector dropped 1% as US crude prices were down 0.3% a barrel.

The financials sector slipped 0.5%. The industrials sector rose 0.6%.

On the TSX, 167 issues were higher, while 50 issues declined for a 3.34-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 25.38 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were software firm Lightspeed POS Inc, which jumped 10.4% after BTIG raised its rating of the stock, and Ballard Power Systems Inc , which rose 9.9% after the fuel cell product maker received follow-on orders from Wrightbus for fuel cell modules.

Flight simulator maker CAE Inc fell 6%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Vermilion Energy Inc, down 2.3%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hydro One Ltd, Suncor Energy Inc, and Rogers Communications Inc.

The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 71 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 45.64 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

TSX rises as gold miners track bullion gains

PM says voting process should be made transparent, stresses use of EVM technology

NEPRA approves electricity hike of Rs 0.89 per unit

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution demanding interim provisional status for the region

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process

Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points

Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters