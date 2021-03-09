ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
Shaukat refutes news about removal of KP CM

  • He said Imran Khan is a brave leader who is fighting against corruption and corrupt leaders in the country.
APP 09 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Works and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai has strongly refuted a news being aired from a media house about removal of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan.

Talking to newsmen at his hometown Shangla on Tuesday, Shaukat Yousafzai said in categorical term that the news about changing of Chief Minister KP is unfounded and baseless.

The media house releasing this news is engage in propaganda campaign against Chief Minister KP, Shaukat added.

He said PTI has bagged its target of ten seats during the recently held Senate polls and has not lost any of its seat.

In response to a question about proposed dharna by opposition parties, he said opposition leaders belong of Burger families and have no ability to stage sit in on roads.

Opposition parties are led by Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz who both are unable to launch a sit in and stay on roads for days, Shaukat added.

He said Imran Khan is a brave leader who is fighting against corruption and corrupt leaders in the country.

