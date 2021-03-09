ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
Lahore, Chaman chambers ink MoU to enhance cooperation

  • CCCI President said that investments, joint ventures and and partnerships were required to boost the economic and trade activities at Special Economic Zone at Chaman border and Joint Border Market.
APP 09 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Lahore and Chaman chambers of commerce & industry Tuesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the aim to make joint efforts for the cause of trade, industry and economy and to ensure a business-friendly atmosphere in the country.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah and Chaman Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI) President Jalat Khan Achakzai signed the MoU on behalf of their respective chambers. LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, former LCCI Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, Executive Committee Members Sheikh Sajjad Afzal, Saleem Asghar Bhatti and Muhammad Ali Afzal also spoke on the occasion.

It was also agreed that both the chambers would evolve a unified strategy on the issues of common interests. Both the chambers would share and exchange all trade-related data.

Jalat Khan said that Chaman was second largest city of Balochistan with population of around 12 million. He said that Chaman could be a trade hub and it was the shortest and cheapest route to Central Asian States which were still land-locked and untapped. He said, "We can improve our trade with western neighboring countries and Central Asian States by developing infrastructure and services at Chaman border."

He said that 1,000 acres of land was notified for the development of Special Economic Zone at Chaman border and Joint Border Market at Chaman border to enhance the business activities.

CCCI President said that investments, joint ventures and and partnerships were required to boost the economic and trade activities at Special Economic Zone at Chaman border and Joint Border Market.

He invited LCCI delegation to visit Chaman Chamber of Commerce & Industry to explore the investment opportunities in Chaman border area. He also intended to establish an institute for skill development for industrial workers at Chaman.

Issues of warehouse and export facilities at Chaman border and establishment of banking system to ensure smooth trade with Afghanistan also came under discussion.

