Pakistan
Govt aims to include all types of organ transplants in Sehat Card Plus Programme: CM
- He said special attention will be given to the health, education, communication and drinking water sectors.
09 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said the government has aimed to include all types of transplants in Sehat Card Plus Programme in the upcoming annual budget.
Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, he said special attention will be given to the health, education, communication and drinking water sectors.
Mahmood Khan directed the concerned authorities to present a feasible report to the cabinet for formal approval of bifurcation health, agriculture and livestock departments to further improve its performance to make these departments public welfare.
The meeting was informed that 836 various developmental projects in the province are near completion for the uplift of common people.
