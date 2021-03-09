Three killed, 10 injured in firing during Gujranwala protest

At least three people were killed while 10 others sustain injuries after a protest against a private housing society turned violent in Gujranwala.

As per details, land owners staged the protest against the Royal Palm City outside its office in Chanda Qila over non-payment of their dues.

A fight erupted after the protesters pelted stones at the housing society staff. Two security guards were injured during the clash. Following this, more guards came and opened fire at the protesters.

As a result of the violent clash and firing, three people were killed and ten others sustained injuries.

On getting information, a heavy contingent of the police personnel reached the spot and cordoned it off.

They took into custody the society’s owners Ahmed and Waqas and shifted them to Saddar police station.