Markets
Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.44 percent, or 124.43 points, to 28,665.26.
09 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged up at the start of business Tuesday morning following a steep loss the day before, though investors remain on edge over the prospect of higher interest rates as the global economy recovers.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.18 percent, or 6.07 points, to 3,415.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.37 percent, or 8.13 points, to 2215.95.
