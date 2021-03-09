Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged up at the start of business Tuesday morning following a steep loss the day before, though investors remain on edge over the prospect of higher interest rates as the global economy recovers.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.44 percent, or 124.43 points, to 28,665.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.18 percent, or 6.07 points, to 3,415.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.37 percent, or 8.13 points, to 2215.95.