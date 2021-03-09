ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.89%)
ASC 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
AVN 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-5.38%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.49%)
DGKC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-3.66%)
EPCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.85%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.35%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
HASCOL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HUBC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
JSCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.5%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.84%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.39%)
PAEL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.56%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.4%)
PPL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
PRL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.7%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.21%)
TRG 137.79 Decreased By ▼ -5.21 (-3.64%)
UNITY 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-5.14%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By ▼ -74 (-1.53%)
BR30 24,385 Decreased By ▼ -588.37 (-2.36%)
KSE100 44,326 Decreased By ▼ -724.95 (-1.61%)
KSE30 18,628 Decreased By ▼ -242.49 (-1.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

  • Yousafzai was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize as a 17-year-old in 2014, sharing the award with Kailash Satyarthi, a children's rights activist from India.
AFP 09 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, who won the Nobel Peace Prize as a teenager after surviving a Taliban assassination attempt, has signed a deal with Apple TV+ that will see her produce dramas and documentaries that focus on women and children.

The multi-year partnership would "draw on her ability to inspire people around the world", the company said in a statement, adding that content would also include animation and children's series.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it," the 23-year-old was quoted as saying.

Yousafzai earned the wrath of the Taliban as a 10-year-old in rural northwest Pakistan when she began campaigning for education rights for girls.

At the time, the Taliban had gained a significant foothold in the Swat Valley, imposing a fundamentalist version of Islam on areas they controlled -- banning education for girls and employment for women.

Yousafzai drew international attention with a series of blogs and articles she wrote about everyday life and hopes for a better future, but her fame incensed the Taliban, whose leadership ordered her murder.

In October 2012, a Taliban assassin shot the then-15-year-old as she rode home on a bus from school. The bullet struck near her left eye, went through her neck and lodged in her shoulder.

She recovered after months of treatment at home and abroad before co-writing a best-selling memoir titled "I am Malala", which drew even more international attention.

Yousafzai was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize as a 17-year-old in 2014, sharing the award with Kailash Satyarthi, a children's rights activist from India.

She graduated from Britain's Oxford University last year and has since created a digital publication for girls and women, and formed her own TV production company.

"I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements, and inspire children to dream," she was quoted as saying in Monday's statement.

Taliban Britain Oxford University Malala Yousafzai Kailash Satyarthi

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed

Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters