ANL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.55%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
ASL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
AVN 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.44%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.07%)
EPCL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FCCL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.1%)
FFBL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.83%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
JSCL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
KAPCO 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.63%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.42%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.95%)
PAEL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.3%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.42%)
POWER 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.02%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 39.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.9%)
TRG 141.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.91%)
UNITY 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 4,815 Decreased By ▼ -20.99 (-0.43%)
BR30 24,721 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.01%)
KSE100 44,730 Decreased By ▼ -321.17 (-0.71%)
KSE30 18,775 Decreased By ▼ -95.65 (-0.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan downgrades Q4 GDP as companies scale back spending

  • Household spending, however, fell 6.1% in January compared with the same month a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, worse than the 2.1% drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japan's economy expanded at a slower-than-initially-reported pace in October-December, with firms tightening spending on plant and equipment and sharply cutting inventories as the coronavirus pandemic hit demand.

The slower growth was mainly due to a sharper contraction in private inventories and capital expenditure expanding less than previously thought in the fourth quarter, even as exports remained solid.

Separate data showed household spending was hit by a bigger annual drop in January than in the prior month, a sign the COVID-19 pandemic was keeping consumers cautious about shopping.

The economy grew an annualised 11.7% in October-December, weaker than the preliminary reading of 12.7% annualised growth to mark the second straight quarter of growth, Cabinet Office data showed Tuesday.

The reading, which was weaker than economists' median forecast for a 12.8% gain, translates into a real quarter-on-quarter expansion of 2.8% from October-December, versus a preliminary 3.0% gain.

Capital spending grew 4.3% from the previous quarter, lower than a preliminary 4.5% rise, but outpacing the median forecast for a 4.1% increase.

Private inventories, including raw materials and manufactured products, subtracted 0.6 percentage point from revised growth domestic product growth (GDP), worse than a negative preliminary contribution of 0.4 percentage point.

"Although vaccination started in Japan, it will take time to yield its impact, so the economy is forecast to go though some ups and downs," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"We expect the economy will pick up from the second quarter but it will be difficult to regain soon what it will lose in the first quarter."

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of GDP, rose 2.2% from the previous three months, matching the preliminary reading.

Net exports - or exports minus imports - added 1.1 percentage point to revised GDP growth, while domestic demand lifted it by 1.8 percentage point, weaker than a preliminary contribution of 2.0 percentage point.

The worse-than-expected GDP revision comes after exports and factory output picked up in January, signalling a stronger recovery in global demand following last year's deep coronavirus slump.

Household spending, however, fell 6.1% in January compared with the same month a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, worse than the 2.1% drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Some analysts are worried that a cold spell in corporate investment and household spending could last longer than expected, boding ill for demand and threatening to leave the world's third-largest economy without a domestic growth driver.

The Bank of Japan will conduct a review of its policy tools next week to make them more "effective and sustainable" as the pandemic forces it to keep its radical stimulus programme in place longer than originally expected.

Cabinet coronavirus pandemic Japan's economy capital spending estimates Separate data

Japan downgrades Q4 GDP as companies scale back spending

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed

Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters