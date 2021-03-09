ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
World

England’s children go back to school

AFP 09 Mar 2021

LONDON: Millions of children returned to school in England on Monday for the first time in two months, with the government beginning to ease coronavirus restrictions as a mass vaccination drive ramps up.

The resumption of classroom teaching was the first step on a path which the government hopes will see life return to normal by late June, after a wrenching crisis that has seen Britain endure one of the world’s worst death tolls from Covid-19.

Also on Monday, hundreds of thousands of care home residents in England were able to start getting indoor visits from a designated friend or relative, and two friends can now meet each other outdoors.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The reopening of schools marks a truly national effort to beat this virus.”

The next easing is due on March 29, when outdoor gatherings will be allowed for up to six people or two households, and outdoor sports such as tennis, basketball and golf can resume. The easing comes as around 23 million people in Britain have received at least a first vaccination jab, helping to bring down case numbers and ease pressure on hospitals.

Coronavirus Boris Johnson COVID19 coronavirus restrictions

