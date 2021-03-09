ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
International Women’s Day: Careem’s 1,586 female captains take over 570,000 rides

Recorder Report 09 Mar 2021

KARACHI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Careem released its 5 yearly trend (2016-2021) showing that women are on the “MOVE” in Pakistan, taking 20 million rides travelling a distance of 250 million kilometres.

Currently, Careem has more than 1586 female captains registered who have an average rating of 4.83. Women Captains have covered a distance of 4,500,000 kilometres taking more than 570,000 rides.

Due to Careem’s ride-hailing service in Pakistan there has been improvement in accessibility towards a reliable and safe means to mobility. Reiterating its commitment to provide an opportunity to be a social mobilizer leading to 3.3 million women’s empowerment of achieving their own emancipation. According to the data released by the company’s customer base comprises 65 percent working women and over 30 percent students.

On average, there are 0.09 percent queries raised per million rides by women and Careem has successfully managed to maintain a resolution rate of over 97 percent by further improving safety and reliability standards. Each query brings with itself an opportunity to further enhance services while raising the standards we have set for safety.

All Captains on boarded not only go through a rigorous background check but also a gender sensitisation training before they start taking rides on the platform. More than 200,000 hours have been spent training captains by partnering with various institutions such as Aahung and UNDP.

Furthermore, Careem also took the initiative of defeating the social “shock-factor” of women driving around by providing them with an opportunity to become Captains.

Zeeshan Baig, CEO & Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan has said that Careem, continuously aspire to raise the bar on safety for the industry. Women play a pivotal role in our society and we believe that providing a reliable and safe mobility service plays a key role to simplify and improve their lives, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

