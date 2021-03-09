ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 09 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (March 8, 2021).

===================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===================================================================================
Member                        Company                         Turnover        Rates
Name                                                         of Shares
===================================================================================
Ismail Iqbal Sec.             Abbott Lab.                        2,000       740.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,000       740.00
B&B Sec.                      Attock Refinery                    2,500       240.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,500       240.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani           Engro Corporation                 30,000       300.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          30,000       300.00
MRA Sec.                      Engro Fertilizers                 50,500        65.03
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          50,500        65.03
B&B Sec.                      Ghani Global Glass                 1,000        16.85
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000        16.85
B&B Sec.                      Int. Steels                        1,000        92.95
High Land Securities                                               370        92.50
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,370        92.83
AKD Sec.                      Javedan Corporation            3,770,712        26.55
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       3,770,712        26.55
M. M. M. A. Khanani           Lucky Cement                      10,468       831.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          10,468       831.00
Fortune Sec.                  Mughal Iron & Steel               20,000        85.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          20,000        85.00
D.J.M. Sec.                   Nishat Mills                       3,000       111.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           3,000       111.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani           Pak Refinery                      20,000        26.05
Shaffi Securities                                                2,500        26.50
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          22,500        26.10
Axis Global                   Panthers Tyres Ltd                 1,000        65.80
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000        65.80
B&B Sec.                      TRG Pakistan Ltd.                  7,500       147.50
Akik Capital                                                    50,000       152.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          57,500       151.41
===================================================================================
                              Total Turnover                 3,972,550
===================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client Engro Fertilizers Ghani Global Glass Attock Refinery Engro Corporation Abbott Lab

