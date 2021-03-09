KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (March 8, 2021).

=================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =================================================================================== Ismail Iqbal Sec. Abbott Lab. 2,000 740.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 740.00 B&B Sec. Attock Refinery 2,500 240.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 240.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 30,000 300.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 300.00 MRA Sec. Engro Fertilizers 50,500 65.03 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,500 65.03 B&B Sec. Ghani Global Glass 1,000 16.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 16.85 B&B Sec. Int. Steels 1,000 92.95 High Land Securities 370 92.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,370 92.83 AKD Sec. Javedan Corporation 3,770,712 26.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,770,712 26.55 M. M. M. A. Khanani Lucky Cement 10,468 831.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,468 831.00 Fortune Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 20,000 85.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 85.00 D.J.M. Sec. Nishat Mills 3,000 111.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 111.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Refinery 20,000 26.05 Shaffi Securities 2,500 26.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,500 26.10 Axis Global Panthers Tyres Ltd 1,000 65.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 65.80 B&B Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 7,500 147.50 Akik Capital 50,000 152.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 57,500 151.41 =================================================================================== Total Turnover 3,972,550 ===================================================================================

