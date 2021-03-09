Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
09 Mar 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (March 8, 2021).
===================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===================================================================================
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Abbott Lab. 2,000 740.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 740.00
B&B Sec. Attock Refinery 2,500 240.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 240.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 30,000 300.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 300.00
MRA Sec. Engro Fertilizers 50,500 65.03
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,500 65.03
B&B Sec. Ghani Global Glass 1,000 16.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 16.85
B&B Sec. Int. Steels 1,000 92.95
High Land Securities 370 92.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,370 92.83
AKD Sec. Javedan Corporation 3,770,712 26.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,770,712 26.55
M. M. M. A. Khanani Lucky Cement 10,468 831.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,468 831.00
Fortune Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 20,000 85.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 85.00
D.J.M. Sec. Nishat Mills 3,000 111.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 111.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Refinery 20,000 26.05
Shaffi Securities 2,500 26.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,500 26.10
Axis Global Panthers Tyres Ltd 1,000 65.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 65.80
B&B Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 7,500 147.50
Akik Capital 50,000 152.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 57,500 151.41
===================================================================================
Total Turnover 3,972,550
===================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.