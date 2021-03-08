ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pope says meeting Shiite cleric 'good for my soul'

  • He spoke warmly of his meeting on Saturday with Sistani, 90, who is extremely reclusive and rarely grants meetings but made an exception to host Francis.
AFP 08 Mar 2021

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE: Pope Francis said Monday his meeting with top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani had been "good for my soul", as he returned to Rome following his historic trip to Iraq.

Speaking in an in-flight press conference, the 84-year-old pontiff admitted the packed three-day visit had been more tiring than previous trips.

But he defended making the journey despite concerns about coronavirus and security, saying he took the decision "conscious of the risks".

In his first trip since Covid-19 swept across the world last year, and the first ever by a pope to Iraq, Francis both brought encouragement to the country's diminished Christian community and extended a hand to Shiite Muslims.

He spoke warmly of his meeting on Saturday with Sistani, 90, who is extremely reclusive and rarely grants meetings but made an exception to host Francis.

"I felt the need to make this pilgrimage of faith and penitence and to go and find a great, wise man, a man of God -- you could tell that just by listening to him," Francis said.

"That meeting was good for my soul."

The face-to-face meeting marked a landmark moment in modern religious history and for Francis's efforts to deepen interfaith dialogue.

On the plane, the pontiff noted criticism of his approach by some Catholic traditionalists, suggesting some saw him as "one step away from heresy".

"These are risks. These decisions are always taken in prayer, in dialogue, by asking for advice. It's a reflection, not a whim," he said.

Francis arrived in Iraq just as the country was hit by a new surge in Covid-19 infections, and his visit led crowds to assemble in several churches and a stadium.

Asked about the potential danger to Iraqis posed by his visit, the pope said he took the decision to go "conscious of the risks".

"I thought about it a lot, I prayed a lot over it. And in the end, I made the decision, freely, with an inner call," he said.

But he added: "I have to confess to you that during this trip I felt a lot more tired than during other ones."

Over the past two months, the pope had to cancel some events because of sciatica -- nerve pain that means he often walks with a slight limp.

After several early morning starts and domestic flights, the pontiff appeared to have more trouble walking than usual.

But he said Monday that he did not know whether his papal voyages would slow down. He said he would go to Budapest in September and mentioned possible trips to Slovakia and Lebanon.

As for Lebanon, engulfed in a triple economic, health and political crisis, Francis said he wanted to go as soon as possible to a country that was "suffering".

The pope confirmed the revelation in a recent book that he expects to die in Rome, not his native Argentina, saying: "I lived for 76 years in Argentina, that's enough."

Pope Francis Ayatollah Ali Sistani

Pope says meeting Shiite cleric 'good for my soul'

Khalilzad, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process

PM Imran vows to bring election reforms to eliminate corrupt practices

Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools

ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections

Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March

Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry

10 years on, no peace after war in Syria

Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters