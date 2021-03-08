ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Deal almost done for UEFA's Champions League reforms

  • UEFA has proposed a major change to the Champions League from 2024 with 36 rather than 32 teams and an overhaul of the group stage into a single table rather than the current groups of four clubs.
  • UEFA's initial proposal allowed for extra spots to be given for teams placed highest in their rankings, opening the way for the top leagues to have more than four clubs on a regular basis.
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

MANCHESTER: Agreement on the new-look Champions League structure is close to being complete and should be sealed in the next two weeks, says Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and chairman of the European Club Association (ECA).

UEFA has proposed a major change to the Champions League from 2024 with 36 rather than 32 teams and an overhaul of the group stage into a single table rather than the current groups of four clubs.

While there has been criticism of some elements of the plan from the European Leagues organisation, which represents the continent's domestic competitions, Agnelli believes the deal is virtually done.

"I would dearly hope that everything will be done in the next couple of weeks, there are details that needs to be addressed, one being the access to the competition, how will the four extra spots be allocated?

"But I would say that within a couple of weeks everything should be pretty much sorted," he said.

UEFA's initial proposal allowed for extra spots to be given for teams placed highest in their rankings, opening the way for the top leagues to have more than four clubs on a regular basis.

The Leagues have argued that the extra spots should go to the champions of smaller leagues and Agnelli said he expected the deal would see a compromise with both routes included.

Juventus Champions League European Club Association European Leagues organisation

Deal almost done for UEFA's Champions League reforms

Khalilzad, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process

PM Imran vows to bring election reforms to eliminate corrupt practices

Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools

ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections

Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March

Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry

10 years on, no peace after war in Syria

Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters