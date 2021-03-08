ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
TSX falls as weaker bullion drags materials stocks

  • The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% as gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,682.7 an ounce.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.45 points, or 0.07%, at 18,368.51.
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with materials stocks leading losses as a firmer dollar and elevated US Treasury yields sent gold prices to a nine-month low.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% as gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,682.7 an ounce.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.45 points, or 0.07%, at 18,368.51.

Miners Hudbay Minerals Inc and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd , dropped the most on the TSX, falling 4.4% and 3.6%, respectively.

The financials sector gained 0.3%, while the industrials sector rose 0.1%.

On the TSX, 92 issues were higher, while 119 issues declined for a 1.29-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 14.30 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Mullen Group Ltd, which jumped 4.7% after the freight transportation provider agreed to acquire Apps Transport Group and oil producer Imperial Oil Limited, which rose 2.8%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Corp, Bombardier Inc, and Tetra Bio Pharma Inc.

The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 66 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 38.66 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

