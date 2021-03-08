Pakistan
Islam is pioneer of women's rights protection: Aleem
- Abdul Aleem said that today women were fulfilling their potential in various fields including judiciary and armed forces of Pakistan.
08 Mar 2021
LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Monday that Islam is the biggest guarantor and pioneer of the protection of women's rights.
In a message to mark the International Women Day, he said, "It is our collective responsibility to protect women and maintain their dignity in the society."
Prime Minister Imran Khan was in favor of taking women along and had given equal share to women in all the projects introduced so far.
Abdul Aleem said that today women were fulfilling their potential in various fields including judiciary and armed forces of Pakistan.
He said, "The day reminds us to be polite and gentle with women and give them their rights in all respects."
PDM nominates Gilani as candidate for Senate chairman
Islam is pioneer of women's rights protection: Aleem
Khalilzad, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process
PM Imran vows to bring election reforms to eliminate corrupt practices
Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools
ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections
Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March
Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry
10 years on, no peace after war in Syria
Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef
There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world
Read more stories
Comments