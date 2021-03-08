World
'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry
08 Mar 2021
NEW YORK: Prince Harry said during a tell-all interview Sunday that he and his wife Meghan Markle "did everything we could" to stay in the royal family.
"I'm sad that what's happened has happened, but I know, and I'm comfortable in knowing that we did everything that we could to make it work," he told Oprah Winfrey during the two-hour CBS spot.
"Oh my god, we just did everything we could to protect them," Meghan added.
Harry and Meghan announced in January 2020 that they were stepping back from royal duties. Buckingham Palace announced earlier this month that the couple had permanently quit.
