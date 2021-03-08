World
Meghan tells of royal 'concerns' about 'how dark' son's skin would be
- Markle, who is African American, says her husband Prince Harry revealed his family's concerns over Archie's skin tone, as well as the security he would be entitled to, ahead of his birth on May 6, 2019.
08 Mar 2021
NEW YORK: Meghan Markle accused the British Royal Family in a sensational interview broadcast Sunday of fretting over how dark her son's skin would be.
"In those months when I was pregnant... we have in tandem the conversation of 'he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," Meghan told interviewer Oprah Winfrey.
