Chandimal, Bandara take Sri Lanka to modest 131-4 in Windies T20 decider

ST. JOHN'S: Former skipper Dinesh Chandimal hit his fifth Twenty20 International half-century as he and promising youngster Ashen Bandara took struggling Sri Lanka to a modest 131-4 in the third and final match against West Indies on Sunday.

Chandimal carved out an undefeated 54 with three boundaries to finish four runs short of his best of 58 in the format made against Australia at Pallekele in 2016.

The 31-year-old, playing in his 57th T20 International, had contributed just 11 and 3 in the first two games played at the same Coolidge Cricket Ground venue.

Bandara, 22 and on his debut tour, hit an unbeaten 44 with three fours and his team's only two sixes.

Sri Lanka were in desperate trouble early in their innings, reaching 10 overs with just 47 on the board for the loss of four wickets having won the toss and deciding to bat first.

On their way to winning the second game on Friday at the same venue by 43 runs, they had amassed 94-0 at the halfway point.

On Sunday, they managed just two boundaries in the first 10 overs with opener Danusha Gunathilaka, who top-scored Friday with 56, out this time for just nine, caught and bowled by Fabian Allen.

Fellow opener Pathum Nissanka hit 37 two days ago but he fell to a catch off the bowling of Jason Holder for five.

World champion West Indies won the first game by four wickets with skipper Kieron Pollard becoming just the third man to hit six sixes in an over in T20 Internationals.

Spinner Akila Dananjaya was the unfortunate bowler having claimed a hat-trick in his previous over.