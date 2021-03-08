Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), at least four terrorists were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBO) in North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

The ISPR in a statement said that security forces conducted two IBO at Data­khel in North Waziristan and at Zoida in South Waziristan tribal district. During intense exchange of fire, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s Bismillah group, Abdul Adam Zeb alias Dung, terrorist commanders Molvi Mehboob alias Molvi and Mir Salam alias Anas, who were associated with the TTP Sajna group, were killed, Radio Pakistan reported.

Since 2014, Zeb had been involved in more than 20 terrorist activities against security forces, law enforcement agencies and local population. He was also involved in target killing, attacks on government buildings, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and recruiting and organizing terrorists in Muhammad khel, Boya, Datakhel of North Waziristan and Zoida areas of South Waziristan.

Whereas Mehboob and Salam were close associates of Baitullah Mehsud and TTP’s other terrorist commanders, and were involved in attacks on security forces and law enforcement agencies’ check-posts, military convoys, attack on Ladha Fort in 2007, IED attacks and other sabotage activities in South Waziristan.

Earlier, at least eight militants including three commanders were killed in two separate IBOs on terrorist hideouts in Boya and Dosalli areas of North Waziristan. "These terrorists remained involved in militant activities against security forces, law enforcement agencies and locals of the area since 2009 including carrying out IED attacks, firing, target killing, kidnapping for ransom and extortion,” ISPR said.