Bosnian envoy, KP minister discuss trade, bilateral ties

PESHAWAR: The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Pakistan, Sakib Foric called on KP Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and discussed matters relating to trade and bilateral relations with him, said an official handout issued here Sunday. Students exchange programmes were also discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Bosnian Ambassador said that Pakistan has played important role in ending war in their country for which Bosnian government is grateful to Pakistan. He said that Pakistani investors and industrialists can get access to European markets while taking benefits of the trade policy of Bosnia.

The Bosnian ambassador said that their country offers education system like developed countries of the Europe and Pakistani students can also take benefit of it.

On this occasion, KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that both countries can cooperate in health sector also stressed for taking benefit of experiences in education sector also.

The provincial minister stressed need for all possible steps for bringing the people of both countries closer to each other to promote not only bilateral relations rather also utilize the experiences of each other. In the meanwhile, the Bosnian ambassador appreciated the efforts and steps of KP government and KP minister for health against Corona pandemic.

