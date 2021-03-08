ANL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.91%)
Vaccination for 60 years, above starts from Wednesday

Recorder Report Updated 08 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The head of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Sunday said that Covid-19 vaccination drive for those aged 60 and above is to commence from March 10.

“The vaccination of people 60 years and older will be starting from Wednesday the 10th of March. Vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. Which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first. Full details will be issued tomorrow,” he tweeted.

According to NCOC, the Covid-19 cases continued to surge in federal capital as 190 new Coronavirus cases were reported in the city during the last 24 hours.

As many as 251 cases were reported on Saturday which was the highest figure during last two months while 157 cases were reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking actions in violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration has been asked to seal schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams have been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

As per the daily statistics released by Punjab’s healthcare department today, the province recorded over 1,000 cases in a singe day since July. The province’s confirmed tally reached 177,008 with the new cases.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s tally for confirmed cases reached 590,508 after it recorded a total of 1,780 cases from across the country, on Saturday.

With 39 more deaths, the country’s death toll now stands at 13,205.

According to the government’s official Covid-19 portal, the fresh cases were reported against a total of 38,887 tests conducted in a day.

