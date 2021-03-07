Imran Khan knows how to cope with challenges: Ali

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 25 years long political struggle was full of challenges and he knew well how to cope with them to provide relief to the masses and to bring change in their living standard.

Imran Khan was committed with his promise from day one to continue ongoing accountability process across the board against the corrupts and plunderers, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said, for the first time in the history of country, a sitting brave Prime Minister has sought fresh vote of confidence, adding although he (PM) was not bound by Constitution or law to get vote of confidence.

“I am proud of the parliamentarians who have expressed confidence on the leadership of Imran Khan,” he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Kanwal Shauzab congratulated the whole nation as the prime minister had made a history by winning vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Imran Khan had taken sincere efforts to strengthen democracy, improved performance of national institutions and provision of immediate relief to poor segments of society, she stated.

She said the negative and dirty politics of the opposition parties had completely rejected by the public.