ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan knows how to cope with challenges: Ali

  • Imran Khan was committed with his promise from day one to continue ongoing accountability process across the board against the corrupts and plunderers, he said.
APP 07 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 25 years long political struggle was full of challenges and he knew well how to cope with them to provide relief to the masses and to bring change in their living standard.

Imran Khan was committed with his promise from day one to continue ongoing accountability process across the board against the corrupts and plunderers, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said, for the first time in the history of country, a sitting brave Prime Minister has sought fresh vote of confidence, adding although he (PM) was not bound by Constitution or law to get vote of confidence.

“I am proud of the parliamentarians who have expressed confidence on the leadership of Imran Khan,” he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Kanwal Shauzab congratulated the whole nation as the prime minister had made a history by winning vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Imran Khan had taken sincere efforts to strengthen democracy, improved performance of national institutions and provision of immediate relief to poor segments of society, she stated.

She said the negative and dirty politics of the opposition parties had completely rejected by the public.

Ali Muhammad Khan Imran Khan

Imran Khan knows how to cope with challenges: Ali

Micro-smart lockdown imposed in Peshawar as COVID cases continue to surge

UK's newly posted envoy to India raises Kashmir issue

No sustainable development without justice, crime prevention: Akram

COVID-19 pandemic: 39 deaths, 1,780 new infections reported in 24 hours

Amid transatlantic feud, zero hour for Harry, Meghan interview

One killed, 30 injured as Karachi Express derails near Rohri

Security forces kill eight militants in North Waziristan operations

PM wins trust vote, comes on very strong about opposition

PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as Finance Minister

Biden Covid rescue plan clears crucial Senate hurdle

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters