ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ledecky nabs fourth win at Texas Pro Swim

  • Although she didn't hit her target times, Manuel said she felt there were positives to take away, including just getting back into the swing of competing amid ongoing precautions such as mask wearing and social distancing.
AFP 07 Mar 2021

LOS ANGELES: Five-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky closed out the Pro Swim Series in San Antonio with a dominant victory in the 800m freestyle on Saturday, her fourth win in as many days.

"I wanted to finish the meet on a good note, a positive note, and that's the best I felt all week," said Ledecky, who cruised to victory in 8min 13.64sec. "I'm happy to get back in training next week coming off that."

Leah Smith was a distant second in 8:25.67 and Haley Anderson third in 8:29.15.

The meeting in Texas was Ledecky's first full-scale long-course competition in a year, and a key step on her path to the US Olympic swimming trials in June and the rescheduled Tokyo Games.

She opened with a victory in the 1,500m free on Wednesday, and also won the 400m and 200m freestyles, events she'll be aiming for in Tokyo in July.

Simone Manuel, Ledecky's training partner in Stanford, California, won the 50m freestyle in 24.70sec, the best time in the world in 2021.

The Rio 100m freestyle gold medallist added the 50m free title to the 100m free victory she claimed earlier in the week.

"This meet's been a little rough for me, so it's nice just to get the win," said Manuel, who was also competing in her first proper long course meeting since the coronavirus pandemic brought global sport to a virtual standstill last March.

Although she didn't hit her target times, Manuel said she felt there were positives to take away, including just getting back into the swing of competing amid ongoing precautions such as mask wearing and social distancing.

"I'm glad to be back racing," said the Texas native, who was also looking forward to spending some time with her parents for the first time in more than a year, even though it meant she would have to isolate pending Covid-19 test results upon her return to California.

Texas Katie Ledecky Olympic gold Tokyo Games

Ledecky nabs fourth win at Texas Pro Swim

No sustainable development without justice, crime prevention: Akram

COVID-19 pandemic: 39 deaths, 1,780 new infections reported in 24 hours

Amid transatlantic feud, zero hour for Harry, Meghan interview

One killed, 30 injured as Karachi Express derails near Rohri

Security forces kill eight militants in North Waziristan operations

PM wins trust vote, comes on very strong about opposition

PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as Finance Minister

Biden Covid rescue plan clears crucial Senate hurdle

Power Division asks Discos to outsource recovery of bills

Hafeez meets PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters