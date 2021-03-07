Sundowns end 74-match unbeaten home record of Mazembe

JOHANNESBURG: South African club Mamelodi Sundowns ended the 74-match unbeaten home record in African competitions of Democratic Republic of Congo team TP Mazembe with a 2-1 CAF Champions League victory Saturday.

While Sundowns celebrated, title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt were held 2-2 at home by V Club of DR Congo, keeping them third in Group A and raising doubts as to whether they can reach the quarter-finals.

Runaway Group C leaders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco beat closest rivals Horoya of Guinea 2-0 via Ayoub el Kaabi and Simon Msuva goals, leaving them and Sundowns as the only sides with perfect three-win records.

Sundowns set-piece specialist Lyle Lakay scored direct from a free-kick with 20 seconds of regular time remaining to earn the Pretoria outfit a famous triumph in southern Congolese city Lubumbashi.

Namibian Peter Shalulile put 2016 African champions Sundowns ahead on 67 minutes as Mazembe players appealed for offside in a spectator-less stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Veteran Tresor Mputu, widely regarded as one of the greatest African footballers never to play in Europe, levelled on 82 minutes by punishing defensive hesitancy from Mosa Lebusa.

"We prepared extremely well for this match against great opponents," Sundowns joint head coach Manqoba Mngqithi told AFP after becoming the first South African club to win in Lubumbashi.

"The boys entered the match brimming with confidence born out of going 22 domestic and international matches without defeat since last October."

Five-time African champions Mazembe last lost a home CAF match in October 2009, going down 2-0 to Al Hilal of Sudan in a Champions League semi-final.

The Ravens won 61 matches since, drew 13, scored 166 goals and conceded 34 in Champions League, Confederation Cup and Super Cup matches before facing Sundowns.