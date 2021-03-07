ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sundowns end 74-match unbeaten home record of Mazembe

  • "The boys entered the match brimming with confidence born out of going 22 domestic and international matches without defeat since last October."
AFP 07 Mar 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South African club Mamelodi Sundowns ended the 74-match unbeaten home record in African competitions of Democratic Republic of Congo team TP Mazembe with a 2-1 CAF Champions League victory Saturday.

While Sundowns celebrated, title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt were held 2-2 at home by V Club of DR Congo, keeping them third in Group A and raising doubts as to whether they can reach the quarter-finals.

Runaway Group C leaders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco beat closest rivals Horoya of Guinea 2-0 via Ayoub el Kaabi and Simon Msuva goals, leaving them and Sundowns as the only sides with perfect three-win records.

Sundowns set-piece specialist Lyle Lakay scored direct from a free-kick with 20 seconds of regular time remaining to earn the Pretoria outfit a famous triumph in southern Congolese city Lubumbashi.

Namibian Peter Shalulile put 2016 African champions Sundowns ahead on 67 minutes as Mazembe players appealed for offside in a spectator-less stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Veteran Tresor Mputu, widely regarded as one of the greatest African footballers never to play in Europe, levelled on 82 minutes by punishing defensive hesitancy from Mosa Lebusa.

"We prepared extremely well for this match against great opponents," Sundowns joint head coach Manqoba Mngqithi told AFP after becoming the first South African club to win in Lubumbashi.

"The boys entered the match brimming with confidence born out of going 22 domestic and international matches without defeat since last October."

Five-time African champions Mazembe last lost a home CAF match in October 2009, going down 2-0 to Al Hilal of Sudan in a Champions League semi-final.

The Ravens won 61 matches since, drew 13, scored 166 goals and conceded 34 in Champions League, Confederation Cup and Super Cup matches before facing Sundowns.

Democratic Republic of Congo Mamelodi South African club TP Mazembe Wydad Casablanca

Sundowns end 74-match unbeaten home record of Mazembe

COVID-19 pandemic: 39 deaths, 1,780 new infections reported in 24 hours

Amid transatlantic feud, zero hour for Harry, Meghan interview

One killed, 30 injured as Karachi Express derails near Rohri

Security forces kill eight militants in North Waziristan operations

PM wins trust vote, comes on very strong about opposition

PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as Finance Minister

Biden Covid rescue plan clears crucial Senate hurdle

Power Division asks Discos to outsource recovery of bills

Hafeez meets PM

Qureshi terms fresh election demand meaningless, unconstitutional

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters