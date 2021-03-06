ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Assets case against Ahad Cheema put off till Mar 10

  • The court directed prosecution to present more witnesses on the next date of hearing.
APP 06 Mar 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against Ahad Cheema, former director general of Lahore Development Authority, till March 10.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Ahad Cheema on expiry of his judicial remand.

The defence counsel completed cross examination from prosecution witness, Usman Anwar. The court directed prosecution to present more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau alleged that Ahad Cheema accumulated assets inside and outside the country beyond his known sources of income.It said his assets valued over Rs600 million.

The bureaucrat also held benami properties in the names of his wife and other family members, it added.

