ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'We reject the vote of confidence,' says Fazlur Rehman

  • "We do not accept today's Assembly session, nor do we accept the confidence vote, " Rehman said while speaking to the media on Saturday.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 06 Mar 2021

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced that the opposition rejects the confidence vote cast in favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan during a National Assembly session.

"We do not accept today's Assembly session, nor do we accept the confidence vote," Rehman said while speaking to the media on Saturday. He further said that the Constitution states that the president can summon a session if he believes that the PM does not hold a majority. But, he said, the session was called over a summary by the fake PM.

He also alleged that MNAs were forcefully made to vote for premier. He said they know who knocked on the doors of each member to ensure they were present on today's session. He urged the premier to ask the public to cast a vote of confidence by conducting a new election.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also addressed the media and said that she was not shocked by today's result of the confidence vote. She quoted 'when a jackal's death comes then it runs towards the city', adding that PTI has told the people that 'they are on their way out'.

While talking about how PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ahsan Iqbal were attacked today, Nawaz addressed the PM and said that if he goes out in public now then the nation will attack him with shoes. "We believe in politics of decency, but you should know that PML-N workers wear shoes too," she said.

Earlier, the PM Khan won the vote of confidence from the National Assembly after he secured 178 votes.

SENATE opposition Maulana Fazlur Rehman Maryam Nawaz PDM PM Imran Senate election vote of confidence

'We reject the vote of confidence,' says Fazlur Rehman

Vote of confidence today: PM dares ‘16’ PTI lawmakers to go against him openly

Energy sector: IMF, govt agree to freeze circular debt at current level

Hamza Shehbaz arrives at Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet Shehbaz Sharif

Import of sugar, wheat: TCP scraps two tenders

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Telecom sector: Ministry for cut in biometric charges, benchmarking of spectrum price

PDM to boycott NA session today: Fazl

Govt irked by ECP’s response

ECP responds to govt allegations in a fit of pique

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters