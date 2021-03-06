'We reject the vote of confidence,' says Fazlur Rehman

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced that the opposition rejects the confidence vote cast in favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan during a National Assembly session.

"We do not accept today's Assembly session, nor do we accept the confidence vote," Rehman said while speaking to the media on Saturday. He further said that the Constitution states that the president can summon a session if he believes that the PM does not hold a majority. But, he said, the session was called over a summary by the fake PM.

He also alleged that MNAs were forcefully made to vote for premier. He said they know who knocked on the doors of each member to ensure they were present on today's session. He urged the premier to ask the public to cast a vote of confidence by conducting a new election.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also addressed the media and said that she was not shocked by today's result of the confidence vote. She quoted 'when a jackal's death comes then it runs towards the city', adding that PTI has told the people that 'they are on their way out'.

While talking about how PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ahsan Iqbal were attacked today, Nawaz addressed the PM and said that if he goes out in public now then the nation will attack him with shoes. "We believe in politics of decency, but you should know that PML-N workers wear shoes too," she said.

Earlier, the PM Khan won the vote of confidence from the National Assembly after he secured 178 votes.