ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Import of sugar, wheat: TCP scraps two tenders

Rizwan Bhatti 06 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has scrapped two tenders for the import of sugar and wheat as the quoted prices were exorbitant. Sources told Business Recorder on Friday that the board of directors of the state-run grain trader has decided to scrap the sugar and wheat tenders opened earlier this week.

The TCP is importing two commodities on the directives of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet to avoid shortage in the domestic market. The ECC in its meeting held on July 15, 2020, allowed provincial governments, Passco and TCP to import wheat and sugar in the country, in addition to the private sector.

The country’s last year production of wheat and sugar was lower than consumption and prices of the both commodities were on surge in the local market that compelled the federal government to initiate the import of essential commodities.

On February 18, 2021, TCP issued international tender and invited sealed bids from the international wheat suppliers for supply of 300,000 metric tons (5 percent more or less) wheat through their local offices or representatives having capacity to supply wheat through worldwide sources. The TCP’s international wheat import tender was opened on March 2, 2021 and in response to the TCP’s wheat import tender some seven suppliers participated in the tender and quoted prices ranging from $332.44 per metric ton to $352.95 per metric ton. In addition, on February 19, 2021, the TCP invites sealed bids from the international white Sugar Suppliers/Manufacturers for supply of 50,000 metric tons (some 5 percent more or less) through their local offices or representatives through worldwide sources. Sugar tender was also opened on March 2, 2021 and two suppliers namely Al-Khaleej Sugar Dubai and Sucden Middle East participated in the tender with quoted prices of $540 per metric tons and $580 per metric tons, respectively.

The TCP’s board procurement committee forwarded the both tender’s quotation to the board of directors for the formal approval, however, as the quoted prices of the both tenders were higher, the state-run grain has decided to cancel the both tenders. Accordingly, bidders have been informed.

Sources said that the TCP is likely to issue fresh tender for the import of sugar. They said previously the private sector has successfully imported sugar to meet the local demand and if the government wants to avoid the subsidy on imported sugar, may allow the private sector to import more sugar for domestic consumption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wheat Sugar Import Economic Coordination Committee commodities Trading Corporation of Pakistan

Import of sugar, wheat: TCP scraps two tenders

Energy sector: IMF, govt agree to freeze circular debt at current level

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Telecom sector: Ministry for cut in biometric charges, benchmarking of spectrum price

PDM to boycott NA session today: Fazl

Govt irked by ECP’s response

ECP responds to govt allegations in a fit of pique

US blocked Myanmar junta bid to empty $1bn NY Fed account

Bill aimed at empowering govt to impose surcharge deferred again

Power sector: MoF required to provide Rs194bn additional subsidy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.