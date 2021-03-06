Deprived parents: Schools’ heads implored to provide concessions

KARACHI: The representatives of All Pakistan Private Schools & Colleges Association (APPSCA) & Educational Services Association (ESA) Shiraz Akram (president) & Zubair Ahmed (general secretary) have implored all the heads of all the schools to provide maximum concessions to the deprived parents as students across the nation have suffered huge educational loss due to pandemic. Both Shiraz Akram and Zubair Ahmed have requested the governments to announce aids for the private schools and colleges, and issue educational aid card to the parents immediately for the betterment of the students.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021