ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Embittered by setback, PM criticizes ECP

Anjum Ibrahim 06 Mar 2021

“The Khan was really, really angry….”

“Fake news.”

“I heard his Thursday speech and his anger was visible to the naked eye…”

“Correct! But a word of warning – you don’t use the word naked in the Islamic…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway what did I say different the second time around which made you say correct?”

“You used the past tense first time around and as far as I know the anger simmers and I reckon will continue to simmer till he has taken measures to punish those in his own party who voted for Gilani or wasted their vote…”

“Ah the 12 or so…but was it the right time to show his anger against them at this time when he needs them to cast their vote in his favour in the vote of confidence today….”

“See anger makes one take decisions that in retrospect one may not have taken…I mean his decision to take a vote of confidence based on the possibility of the Opposition seeking a vote of no confidence that is through a secret ballot…”

“Ha ha ha.”

“What’s so funny?”

“It is funny on multiple counts. The Khan hand-picked the party’s nominations for senators, without going through the motion of first calling applications and then deciding, rather an undemocratic move….”

“But Zardari sahib and the Sharifs do the same.”

“No they go through the motions though in the end they decide…any way when The Khan became aware of the opposition from within his party he sat down in the assembly chambers for three days to talk to his parliamentarians, The Buzz visited him every day….”

“How come? Why is he interested in a senate seat?”

“It’s like the Faisal Vawda move – see Zardari sahib and Son’s focus is on Punjab and The Khan does not have support from any institution for The Buzz but has resisted it so far and…”

“That’s the despot’s way.”

“Excuse me?”

“It’s not damned when he does it, and not damned when he doesn’t.”

“The expression is damned if he does it and damned if he doesn’t….”

“Not where our party leaders are concerned…. And The Khan has truly come of age.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Faisal Vawda senators Opposition party

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Embittered by setback, PM criticizes ECP

Energy sector: IMF, govt agree to freeze circular debt at current level

Import of sugar, wheat: TCP scraps two tenders

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Telecom sector: Ministry for cut in biometric charges, benchmarking of spectrum price

PDM to boycott NA session today: Fazl

Govt irked by ECP’s response

ECP responds to govt allegations in a fit of pique

US blocked Myanmar junta bid to empty $1bn NY Fed account

Bill aimed at empowering govt to impose surcharge deferred again

Power sector: MoF required to provide Rs194bn additional subsidy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.