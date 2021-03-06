PARTLY FACETIOUS: Embittered by setback, PM criticizes ECP

“The Khan was really, really angry….”

“Fake news.”

“I heard his Thursday speech and his anger was visible to the naked eye…”

“Correct! But a word of warning – you don’t use the word naked in the Islamic…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway what did I say different the second time around which made you say correct?”

“You used the past tense first time around and as far as I know the anger simmers and I reckon will continue to simmer till he has taken measures to punish those in his own party who voted for Gilani or wasted their vote…”

“Ah the 12 or so…but was it the right time to show his anger against them at this time when he needs them to cast their vote in his favour in the vote of confidence today….”

“See anger makes one take decisions that in retrospect one may not have taken…I mean his decision to take a vote of confidence based on the possibility of the Opposition seeking a vote of no confidence that is through a secret ballot…”

“Ha ha ha.”

“What’s so funny?”

“It is funny on multiple counts. The Khan hand-picked the party’s nominations for senators, without going through the motion of first calling applications and then deciding, rather an undemocratic move….”

“But Zardari sahib and the Sharifs do the same.”

“No they go through the motions though in the end they decide…any way when The Khan became aware of the opposition from within his party he sat down in the assembly chambers for three days to talk to his parliamentarians, The Buzz visited him every day….”

“How come? Why is he interested in a senate seat?”

“It’s like the Faisal Vawda move – see Zardari sahib and Son’s focus is on Punjab and The Khan does not have support from any institution for The Buzz but has resisted it so far and…”

“That’s the despot’s way.”

“Excuse me?”

“It’s not damned when he does it, and not damned when he doesn’t.”

“The expression is damned if he does it and damned if he doesn’t….”

“Not where our party leaders are concerned…. And The Khan has truly come of age.”

