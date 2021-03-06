ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Two SU scholars qualify for PhD degrees

Recorder Report 06 Mar 2021

HYDERABAD: As many as two research scholars Syed Sharaf Ali Shah and Abdul Qayoom Mugheri successfully defended their PhD theses at the public defence held at the University of Sindh Jamshoro and qualified for the award of doctorate degree in education and chemistry respectively.

Syed Sharaf Ali Shah did his research on ‘An evaluative study of the teaching of English subject in Sindh province: challenges and solutions’ under the supervision of Prof Saleha Parveen and co-supervision of Prof Rafique Ahmed Memon. The seminar was conducted at faculty of education, Elsa Kazi Campus, University of Sindhi which was chaired by the vice chancellor Prof Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

Presenting his thesis on the occasion, the scholar said English was taught as compulsory subject across all the levels of school education in Pakistan. Nevertheless, he said the students completing their high schools were not equipped with the required level of language proficiency which eventuated into their early dropout or dismal academic performance.

