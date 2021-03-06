30 Covid-19 deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has jumped up from 4.72% to 5.69%, as out of 15,092 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 860 fresh virus cases and 30 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 175,051 and death toll to 5510. With the recovery of 759 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 163,752. As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 89783 cases and 2208 deaths, Rawalpindi 14762 cases and 895 deaths, Faisalabad 10255 cases and 521 deaths, Multan 9515 cases and 385 deaths, D G Khan 2325 cases and 62 deaths, Gujranwala 4704 cases and 130 deaths, Gujrat 4741 cases and 84 deaths, RY Khan 2542 cases and 133 deaths.

